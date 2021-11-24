East Texas man accused of trying to kidnap teenage girl he met on Facebook

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday night and accused of trying to kidnap a teenage girl he met online.

22-year-old Cody Williams, of Mount Pleasant, allegedly met an 18-year-old girl and her friend in a parking lot on North State Line, the highway that is the border between Texas and Arkansas. Investigators say Williams initially made contact with her on Facebook.

Williams then allegedly got into their car and pressured them to go back to Mount Pleasant with him to have sex. When they refused, police say Williams threatened to kill them before dragging one of them into a car with his friend.

A Texarkana police officer intervened after hearing the girl screaming while he was at a stoplight. Williams was arrested on several charges, including:

Aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Aggravated robbery

Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces)

Giving false identity/info

Possession of controlled substance Grade II (Between 1 gram and 4 grams)

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.