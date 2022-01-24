East Texas man arrested after attempted heist at local car wash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A Texarkana man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to rob a local car wash by cutting a hole in the roof.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning, 37-year-old Wayde Land triggered the alarm of Baywash Car Wash on the 4200 block of North Stateline Avenue after he apparently cut a hole in the roof with a grinder saw. Police said that Land allegedly cut a hole in the roof just big enough to slip through and proceeded to take several tools, along with breaking into a vending machine.

The Texarkana Police Department was notified immediately after the alarm was triggered and arrived on the scene just as Land was exiting the building from the hole in the roof. Officers tried to convince Land to come down on his own, but he refused.

However, police were not easily dissuaded when Land refused to come down and instead called for help from the Texarkana Fire Department. Once the firemen arrived on the scene, they used a fire truck ladder to climb up to the roof and apprehend him.

Land was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance. His total bond was set at $25,000.