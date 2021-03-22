East Texas man arrested after near six-hour standoff after pointing gun at deputies

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is behind bars after a six-hour standoff with Van Zandt County deputies early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance situation on CR 2627 just off I-20 near Wills Point at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

After they arrived, 52-year-old Monte Adair allegedly pointed a long gun at deputies, who immediately took cover. A family member of the victim drove her away from the scene.

Sheriff Hendrix came to the scene along with the Wills Point Police K-9 unit and the State Park Police. The Forney-Terrell Join SWAT Team was also called in for assistance when Adair refused to respond to the deputies’ commands outside the building.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Adair was taken into custody after “non-lethal tactics” were used to end the standoff “without loss of life or serious injury.” Hendrix did not specify what this entailed.

Adair is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail in Canton.

An initial search of Texas criminal records did not reveal any prior arrests for Adair.