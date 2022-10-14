TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police.

Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana. The first call came from a Cinemark Theater and then the second call came in from a Walmart parking lot.

Two Texarkana police officers arrived at the Walmart parking lot to find Toney getting into a black Dodge pickup truck, that they later determined to be reported stolen from Wood County.

A hatchet and baton were taken from Toney and according to authorities, he said he needed them for his protection. He was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and taken to Bi-State Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.