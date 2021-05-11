East Texas man arrested for making threats against a church

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man has been taken into custody for allegedly making threats against a church in Mount Enterprise.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday morning that they received a tip that 64-year-old Luke Hickman, a Henderson resident, had made the threats on social media.

They were directed at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, just off HWY 84. The post did not specify what the threats said or a possible motive behind them.

Records show that Hickman has multiple past convictions, mostly for drug possession, one DWI, and a burglary charge.

