East Texas man arrested for possessing child pornography

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.

42-year-old Jim Olin McLain was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives began looking into McLain after “numerous images and video were discovered on electronic equipment belonging to McLain” that depicted “young children displayed in numerous sexual acts.”

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McLain and a search warrant for his residence. McLain was arrested without incident.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office works tirelessly to protect children by using the latest investigation technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil online predators,” a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Lyons urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety.”

If you suspect that someone is possessing, producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigation Division at 936-327-6810, or by contacting Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867), where you may remain anonymous.