East Texas man charged with attempted capital murder set for trial next month

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK/AP) – An East Texas man charged with attempting to murder a police officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 37, appeared for a final pretrial hearing Tuesday before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said the prosecution would be ready to start on June 1.

According to an arrest warrant, Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove through Texarkana searching for a police officer to kill.

Swenson’s Facebook page included references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

Hours before his arrest, police said, Swenson wrote a post under an alias saying “I feel like hunting the hunters.”

A grand jury indictment Thursday also charged Swenson with attempted murder, and making a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — the most serious charge.