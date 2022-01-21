East Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for fiery wreck at Tyler airport in December

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from a fatal crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport last month.

39-year-old Daniel Juarez was booked just after 12 p.m. and accused of intoxicated manslaughter.

A preliminary report states that 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was driving east on the highway in a 2017 Ford Escape. Coming in the opposite direction was Juarez, from Chandler, in a 2016 Lincoln Town Car.

Troopers said that Juarez lost control of his car on the wet road and crossed over the centerline and hit Criner.

Criner was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he was later pronounced dead. Juarez was also taken there in serious condition.

It is the 4th arrest for a fatal drunk-driving crash in the last week in East Texas. A Tyler Legacy student died Monday night from her injuries after an alleged drunk driver hit her in Tyler.

In Gregg County, a 21-year-old Tyler man is accused of driving drunk in a wreck that killed a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old baby boy.

On Tuesday, a Palestine man was charged for a wreck last week where a pedestrian was killed. Colby Gholston, 30, was accused of intoxicated manslaughter in the crash.

If convicted, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison.