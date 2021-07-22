East Texas man charged with murder after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run crash

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was charged with murder in Marion County in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they got a 911 call transferred to them from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office about a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

Marion County deputies arrived at Patillo Road, where the wreck happened.

Later, the sheriff’s office received a second 911 call from a person who said he had been out with his friend Rob Webster, who was hit by a vehicle. The caller also said the vehicle had fled the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Jefferson Police Department and Mims EMS also assisted during the incident.

The victim in the crash was identified as Robert James Webster, 52, of Jefferson, Texas. He was life-flighted to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler, and he passed away due to his injuries.

Law enforcement launched an investigation, and information from a witness helped lead to the arrest of Cecil Ray King 35, of Jefferson, Texas.

King was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.