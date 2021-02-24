East Texas man charged with murder from January shooting in Whataburger parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man accused of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of a Whataburger six weeks ago was arrested Tuesday evening.

Local police said that 20-year-old Marquis Thompson was arrested at a relative’s home by officers and DPS troopers. He is accused of murdering 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow.

The shooting was back on January 12 and started in the Oaklawn Village parking lot. Muldrow was shot multiple times and was able to drive across the parking lot to the Whataburger next door.

Muldrow was rushed to Wadley Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries after he arrived. Thompson has been booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Just four days before the shooting took place, Texarkana investigators announced they were already looking for Thompson as a suspect in other, unrelated shootings in Arkansas.

He was accused of shooting the same man twice in just a two-week period. He also had felony warrants out for violating probation from an aggravated assault conviction back in 2017 and another for stalking.