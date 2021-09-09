East Texas man charged with robbing Walmart delivery driver at gunpoint

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police in Texarkana have arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Walmart delivery driver at gunpoint on Sunday.

Brioni Dansby, 35, is charged with aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. Investigators say he approached the driver around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and demanded money.

A statement by the department said when the delivery driver told Dansby he didn’t have any money, Dansby showed him a pistol stuck in his waistband and said, ‘I can kill you. I have a gun.”

Dansby then told the driver to “give [him] his cell phones,” again threatening to kill the driver. The driver told Dansby that he could have anything he wanted because he wasn’t going to fight him for it, but Dansby still walked away empty-handed.

Last week, Dansby had been allegedly seen at the store several times with a pistol clearly visible in his waistband. He returned to the store later Sunday morning, and employees recognized him and alerted police, who found him near the gas pumps and took him into custody.

Dansby is currently being held on an $85,000 bond.