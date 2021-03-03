East Texas man charged with stealing neighbor’s Valentine’s Day gift from mailbox

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is behind bars and accused of stealing his neighbor’s mail that included a Valentine’s Day gift meant for the victim’s wife.

34-year-old Oscar Solis, of Texarkana, is charged with theft of mail. The victim was determined to find out what happened to the gift and started checking RING cameras in the neighborhood.

“You order it and know that you’ve hit a home run this year. She’s gonna love it. Yep, you’re feeling pretty good about yourself. Now, imagine your frustration when you find out it was delivered to your house on February 13th but disappeared before you got it.” Texarkana Police Department

The victim found footage of Solis walking to his mailbox and pulling out all the mail. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

Solis is being in the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana and his bond was set at $5,000.