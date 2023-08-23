MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marion County man has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Corey Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

From March 2020 to September 2020, Johnson was found to be engaged in trafficking at least three victims in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York and California, according to information presented in court. Johnson reportedly arranged transportation for his victims between several hotels and motels to “perform commercial sex acts.”

Public Affairs Officer/Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Davilyn Walston said that Johnson recruited his victims through social media by purchasing and posting advertisements and threatened to harm them if they did not perform sex acts for commercial sex customers.

Johnson faces up to life in prison under federal statutes and a sentencing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentation of the investigation.

“This case was investigated by Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and Robert Austin Wells, with assistance from Trial Attorney Julie Pfluger of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” said Walston.