MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was found murdered at a local cemetery Wednesday afternoon, according to Marshall police.

At 4:35 p.m., police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground at Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo St.

Officers found a black male lying near the fence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as 20-year-old Akeivyon Diez McMillan and he was from Jefferson.

Detectives are searching nearby homes for possible surveillance footage that could assist in their investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Marshall Police at 903-935-4575. You could also contact Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.