East Texas man found shot to death in front yard of Arkansas home

An East Texas man from Texarkana, Texas was found dead on the Arkansas side of the city late Monday night (Photo: KTAL)

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KETK) – A Texarkana, Texas man was found shot to death in the front yard of a home on the Arkansas side of the border late Monday night.

40-year-old Keith McFadden was found just before 9 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area of 11th and California Street, which is just a couple of miles over the border.

Officers on the scene tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and the TAPD said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact investigators at (903)798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.