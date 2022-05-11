TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man has been indicted for intoxicated manslaughter from a fatal crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport last year, according to online judicial records.

39-year-old Daniel Juarez lost control of his car back in December while driving on Highway 64 west of Tyler, according to a DPS report.

After losing control, he crossed over the centerline and crashed into a car driven by 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native.

Criner was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died from his injuries. According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, Tyler police officers on the scene “observed signs of intoxication with thick slurred speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on [Juarez’s] breath.”

Juarez claimed in an interview with police that he only had “two glasses of wine.” The court documents claim a blood test was taken at the scene which revealed his blood-alcohol content was .267, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

At the time of his arrest, Juarez was the 4th East Texan charged with intoxicated manslaughter within a week.

A Tyler Legacy student died from her injuries after an alleged drunk driver hit her in Tyler. In Gregg County, a 21-year-old Tyler man is accused of driving drunk in a wreck that killed a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old baby boy.

In Palestine, a man was charged for a wreck where a pedestrian was killed. Colby Gholston, 30, was accused of intoxicated manslaughter in the crash.