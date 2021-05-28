‘My heart hurts for my family’: East Texas man mourns loss of nephew killed in San Jose mass shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas man is grieving after his nephew was killed in a mass shooting in California.

A total of nine people were killed after a man opened fire at a railyard in San Jose, California on Wednesday.

Hector Garza is from Tyler, Texas. He said his nephew, 29-year-old Adrian Balleza was among the victims.

Family members said he was the sweetest and most kind hearted person.

Despite the loss, they mentioned God’s will was at hand.

Adrian and his older brother Juan Jose Balleza worked together at the railyard.

The morning of the shooting, Juan overslept and missed his shift.

He called Adrian to let him know, and during their phone call he heard the sound of gunshots.

This was the last time Juan spoke to his younger brother.

According to officials, the gunman was 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. He was a technician at the transportation facility, and he later died by suicide.

After the shooting, family members of the victims are left with the feeling of loss.

“People really need to stop. We need to slow down. We need to take a look to the left and look to the right. We need to look at each other’s values. We need to stop and see what’s important to us and we need to take time to look at our neighbor, look at our brother, look at our sister, and stop and put our values in place,” said Garza.

Investigators are also still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.