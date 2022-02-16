ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Gun Barrel City man was sentenced for 10 separate charges earlier this week, including pointing a gun at five people last year.

Nicholas Moore was arrested in May 2021 when five people told police they tried to get in contact with Moore because he bought tools from a local company using a forged credit card.

When the group arrived at the house, Moore made his way around the side of the residence. He had a rifle, which he pointed at the men. He also threatened to shoot them, officers said. Then, the group left and called police.

When officers searched his house they found heroin and meth along with items used to make fake credit cards.

In total, Moore was sentenced for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possessing fraudulent credit cards, one count of tampering with government records, one count of theft and one count of credit card abuse.

Moore received an eight-year sentence for all counts, which will be served concurrently.