TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to traveling to Tyler to hire a hit man.

Reynaldo Campos Jr., 45, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to murder for hire, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and sentenced on Wednesday to 120 months in federal prison.

According to a release, on Feb. 9, 2022, Campos contacted an undercover federal agent whom he thought was a hit man and asked them to “murder a former associate, claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money.”

Officials said Campos and his girlfriend discussed the murder plot with the undercover agent for weeks, and on April 8, traveled from Houston County to Tyler to give the “hit man” a gun to use in the murder and information about the intended victim.

Campos and his girlfriend traveled to Tyler a second time, according to a release, to give the “hit man” about one gallon of P2P, a chemical used in the manufacture of meth, and a shotgun “as partial payment for the murder of the intended victim.”

Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, were indicted on April 21 and Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, according to officials, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Officials said this case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.