East Texas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth trafficking charges

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was sentenced to federal prison for allegedly trafficking meth in East Texas.

35-year-old Fernie Moreno pleaded guilty last November to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison Wednesday.

Information presented in court shows that Moreno was a member of a criminal organization responsible for selling large quantities of meth in Marshall.

Moreno and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020. Five of the co-defendants have been sentenced for their roles in the criminal conspiracy.

Previously, Danny Brian Hernandez was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, while Ronald Charles Parker received 14 years, Armando Ivan De La Torre received 16 years, Daniel Ramirez received 10 years and Martin Lopez received 10 years.

“Drug traffickers who ply their deadly wares in our communities will be met with harsh consequences,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “EDTX, along with its law enforcement partners, will do whatever it takes to ensure that Harrison County is kept safe and drug free.”

Several other co-conspirators have been arrested and are waiting dispositions in their cases, pursuant to Operation Pine Curtain.

Operation Pine Curtain is part of a multi-agency approach in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. The purpose of OCDETF is to identify, disrupt and dismantle high level criminal organizations in the U.S.