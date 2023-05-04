TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 54-year-old man out of Titus County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

Robert Willard Ray, 54, was arrested in August 2022 for an incident that took place in April 2022 involving sexual assault to a child.

According to a release, on the night of the offense, Ray left the state before investigators could speak with him about to the case. During the investigation, officials said there was probable cause to indict Ray for the alleged offense and issued warrants out for him.

Ray returned to his residence on August 14, 2022 and was immediately arrested.

Ray entered a not-guilty plea to the court and chose to have a trial by a Titus County jury, the release stated. The jury was impaneled on Monday and after two days of evidence and witnesses presented by both Titus County and Ray’s legal team, the jury came back with a unanimous guilty verdict late Wednesday evening.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, the jury sentenced Ray to the maximum sentence of 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on the charge of sexual assault of a child. According to officials, the jury also imposed a $10,000 fine in Ray’s sentence.