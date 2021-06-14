East Texas man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of child

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Ricardo Abundiz, 43, has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty in a Rusk County court to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In May 2019, a 10-year-old girl reported that Abundiz had sexually abused her for years. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jerry Moore’s work on the case led to the discovery of DNA evidence, said information from the district attorney’s office.

During the sentencing hearing, Henderson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Pace read an impact statement from the victim who is now 12. District Attorney Jenny Palmer represented the state.

“I am very proud of the hard work everyone put into making sure this victim received justice,” Palmer said. “Law enforcement, Pace, and our director of victim services worked closely together to ensure this outcome. This office will continue to prioritize these crimes and fight hard to make sure that all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victim’s voices are heard and these heinous crimes are punished appropriately.”

Abundiz is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and is forbidden by a court order from ever having contact with the victim.