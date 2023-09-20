TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for selling thousands of fake oxycontin pills that contained fentanyl resulting in the deaths of three people.

U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs announced on Wednesday that the sentencing happened after Terrance Peacock, also known as “T,” 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

Information presented in court said that between November 2018 and March 2022, he conspired with at least three others, including his brother Michael Peacock to distribute:

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Marijuana

A synthetic opioid known as U-47700.

“Three victims died and one had to be resuscitated after being administered Narcan after ingesting fake M-30 pills containing fentanyl that they had purchased directly from either Terrance Peacock or his brother, Michael Peacock,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

A release said that Peacock and his co-conspirators distributed thousands of blue pills stamped to mimic 30 mg oxycontin pills, known as “M-30s.” However, officials said the pills were counterfeits that instead contained fentanyl.

“Peacock and his co-conspirators also sold thousands of pills marketed as ecstasy but contained methamphetamine and caffeine,” officials said. “Multiple firearms were seized from the defendants during the execution of search warrants at their homes and stash houses.”

Michael Peacock and Justin Owens have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said co-defendant Deablo Lewis is scheduled for trial in January 2024.

“Fentanyl kills indiscriminately, and this defendant chose to sell counterfeit M-30 pills that ultimately claimed the lives of three victims,” Diggs said. “The defendant recognized the inevitable consequences of peddling poison and chose greed over the preciousness of life. Today’s significant sentence should send a powerful message to those who choose to distribute fentanyl resulting in death—the Eastern District of Texas will aggressively prosecute these cases to assist in combatting the opioid epidemic that has claimed the lives of so many victims.”