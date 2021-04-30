Athens man sentenced to 40 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of young child

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — An Athens man convicted of crimes involving having sex with a girl and possessing child pornography was sentenced to 40 years in prison in an Athens court Thursday.

Athens police arrested Randell Scott Eads, 33, after the child reported in 2018 that Eads, who she knew, had sexually assaulted her several times, said information from the district attorney’s office.

After an investigation, Eads was indicted on April 20, 2020, for continuous sexual abuse of a child. An Athens detective later obtained a search warrant to take his phone and found images of child pornography on it. Eads was indicted on April 1, 2021, for possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 11, he was given 10-year sentences for having child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender. He will serve both of these sentences concurrently with the longest one, the district attorney’s office said.

Eads is not eligible to be released from prison until 2060.

“One of my first priorities when taking office in January of this year was to work hard to ensure justice for all victims, especially our most vulnerable child victims,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. “This sentence ensures that the public is protected from this heinous predator and requires the defendant to serve every day of a 40-year sentence with no possibility of parole.”

The victim’s mother read a victim impact statement written by the child after sentencing.

“We worked very closely with the victim and the victim’s mother to ensure that the victim’s voice would be heard and that their wishes would be honored,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the victim and the victim’s mother were pleased with the sentence and relieved that the child did not have to testify.

“We are so proud of the hard work of everyone involved in this case,” Palmer said. “We will continue our fight to make sure that victims of sexual abuse receive justice.”