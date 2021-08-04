East Texas man sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter for 2018 Athens shooting

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Larue man who was originally charged with murder for a 2018 Athens shooting was sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.

73-year-old Matthew McCuin pleaded guilty in front of 392 District Court Judge Scott McKee. The sentence was part of a guilty plea that allowed McCunnin to be convicted of manslaughter rather than murder.

On Nov. 18, 2018, 30-year-old April Taylor was rushed to the hospital after being shot in her chest. Bystanders and EMS workers attempted CPR, but she was later pronounced dead.

McCuin was arrested on August 20, 2019. He had previously pleaded guilty to assault in Henderson County back in 1999 and was sentenced to 8 years probation.

He completed the sentence and was not arrested again until the Athens shooting.