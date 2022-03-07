MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Waskom man was sentenced to 50 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

33-year-old Larry Prudhomme entered his plea in the 71st District Court in Marshall on Wednesday, March 2.

Deputies were called out to a home in Waskom in 2019 in reference to a child injury. When they arrived Prudhomme and the victim’s mother, Danielle Faulkner, said the child fell off the porch causing him to have a seizure and trouble breathing.

While treating the boy, EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and told deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.

Prudhomme was initially charged with injury to a child but it was upgraded to murder after the victim died. Faulkner has her next court date scheduled for April 12.