East Texas man sentenced to 6 years for having a homemade pipe bomb

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for possessing a pipe bomb.

57-year-old Thomas Asa Harbarger pleaded guilty in November to possession of an unregistered destructive device and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Wednesday.

According to information given in court, Harbarger was working on a disabled vehicle on the side of Highway 49 when he was approached by a Texas State Trooper.

During the encounter, the Trooper learned that the vehicle was stolen. When asked for an ID, federal prosecutors say Harbarger told the Trooper he did not have any and gave a false name.

Harbarger was arrested, and law enforcement determined that he had outstanding warrants. After Harbarger’s arrest, a homemade pipe bomb was found in the driver’s side door pocket of the vehicle.

A later inspection of the device by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms found that the pipe bomb was capable of causing injury or death to a person.

“We are proud to work with our state and local partners to protect the public and ensure the safety of our community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “Thanks to the diligence and quick thinking of the Texas State Trooper in this case, a dangerous criminal is off the street.”