LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An Atlanta, Texas, man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Feb. 17, for first-degree murder, a felony offense, according to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

A Cass County jury sentenced Lorenza Deondra Andrews, 30, to 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division. Judge Bill Miller oversaw the four-day trial and the jury heard from investigators, eye witnesses and medical and DNA experts.

According to a release, the evidence showed that on May 17, 2019, Lorenza Andrews was involved in an altercation with his cousin, the victim, Tiran Andrews. The release said that Lorenza stabbed Tiran several times before leaving the scene. The DA’s office said that in closing arguments, the defense argued that Lorenza was acting in self-defense and that he was not responsible for inflicting the deadly injuries.

The state argued that investigators pursued and questioned other possible suspects but none of the evidence pointed to the other suspects. The release said that state highlighted an interview with Lorenza where he confessed that he, alone, stabbed his cousin. The release states that in the interview, Lorenza also did not give any reason for deadly force.

According to the DA’s office, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before giving a guilty verdict. In a separate punishment hearing, Lorenza was also given a $5,000 fine along with the 60 year sentence.

The state was represented by Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton and First Assistant District Attorney Nick Ross. Lorenza Andrews was represented by Coke Solomon of Marshall, Texas.

“We believe the jury’s swift verdict sent a message to the defendant and all violent criminals who would escalate a minor altercation between cousins into a senseless act of deadly violence,” said First Assistant District Attorney Nick Ross. “The family will never get their loved one back, but seeing his killer sentenced to 60 years in prison will hopefully bring them some small measure of closure. We are grateful for the Queen City Police Department, QCPD Chief Robert McGee, Texas Ranger Joshua Mason, DA Investigator Cody Sartor, the Atlanta Police Department, the Texas DPS Crime Lab and medical examiner Dr. Amy Gruszecki for their diligent work on this case. With their work and support we were able to take a violent criminal off the streets of Cass County.”