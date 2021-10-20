East Texas man sentenced to 75 years for family violence, evading arrest

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 75 years in total for family violence and evading arrest.

30-year-old Jeffery Grantham of Karnack was convicted and sentenced Wednesday by a jury.

The jury trial and conviction were the result of incidents that happened May 26, 2020, the District Attorney’s office said. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on FM 134 in Karnack about an assault.

Officials got multiple calls of the assault including one from a truck driver who reportedly saw the victim on the side of the road.

When they arrived, deputies saw a structure fire and found Grantham in the backyard. They say he fled from deputies who pursued him down FM 134 and later lost sight of him.

While investigating, officials said they observed multiple injuries including redness and bruising around her neck consistent with strangulation. She was taken to Good Shepherd hospital where she was treated and diagnosed with a broken neck.

Deputies returned to the residence after they got reports that Grantham was back on the property. After deputies returned to the residence, Grantham allegedly ran from them before they caught and arrested him.

The state was represented by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Hood reminded the jury of Grantham’s six previous felony convictions, which included a charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer in Louisiana, stating that “this jury had a duty to protect Harrison County citizens.”

“Reid McCain stated that it is hoped that this verdict does send a very strong message to those who commit family violence and evade police in Harrison County that they will be aggressively prosecuted by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.”