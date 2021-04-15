Wills Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for receiving child pornography

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison Thursday for child pornography violations.

59-year-old James Joseph Veeser of Wills Point pleaded guilty in September 2020 to receipt of child pornography and sentenced to roughly eight years in prison.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 8, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Veeser’s residence in Van Zandt County and recovered computer equipment.

They found visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The videos and photos were downloaded between Jan. 25, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2019.

“Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them – and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct.”

Veeser’s case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 where federal, state and local resources help combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.