NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said.

Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

According to the information shown in court, law enforcement responded to a call at a private party in San Augustine where a man was showing off his gun. When they arrived, a deputy encountered Hill who was walking toward the deputy with his hand on the grip of a pistol that was “protruding from his front pant pocket.”

The release stated that the deputy tased Hill after he ignored the deputy’s commands to take his hand off of the gun. When the deputy searched Hill, he recovered the loaded pistol, 394 methamphetamine pills and a large amount of cash.

This case was investigated by the San Augustine Police Department, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.