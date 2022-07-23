TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department is currently investigating a shooting the occurred early Saturday morning that left a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the shooting happened at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane at about 2:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man that was suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was then reportedly taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Witnesses said that the man was shot during a gunfight with two other men who had arrived at the apartment minutes before, according to police. Shortly after, police received word from another local hospital that two men, ages 31 and 24, had shown up at the ER with gunshot wounds.

All three men are reported to be in serious condition at this time, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police say this case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. According to the department, detectives believe that the altercation stemmed from a drug robbery gone bad after drugs were reportedly found at the scene.