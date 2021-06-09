East Texas man steals $1.3k worth of sunglasses after tricking security that he put them back

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police in Texarkana are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses from Dillards last week.

The department said that security saw the man putting several pairs of sunglasses in his backpack and immediately confronted him “because it was painfully obvious what he was doing.”

The man somehow convinced them that he was truly sorry and put three pairs of glasses back on the shelf.

Security believed that he had put all the sunglasses back and allowed him to leave the store. When they watched the video later, the officers realized he actually put six more in his bag than he put back.

“Guess no good deed goes unpunished,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

If anyone knows who the man in the photos is, please contact authorities at 903-798-3116.