WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Carthage man waived his right to a jury trial last week, and is set for a bench trial for his charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Alex Harkrider, 36 of Carthage, is set for a bench trial, where a judge decides the verdict instead of a jury, and is facing multiple federal charges including civil disorder and temporary residence of the President.

Harkrider and his co-defendant Ryan Nichols, of Longview, were initially arrested in January 2021 after, according to their arrest warrants, they posted photos and videos to social media “bragging” about the riot.

Nichols pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in November and is set for sentencing on March 15.

Harkrider’s bench trial is set for Jan. 2 in Washington, D.C. The case is set to be held before District Judge Royce C. Lamberth.