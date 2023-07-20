TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted out of Texarkana on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting another man in the leg.
On July 7, officials said that Blayr Ray had gotten into a fight at a house after refusing to pay a man for mowing his yard. Authorities said that the victim had “got the better of Ray during that fight, and it appears Ray wasn’t too happy about that.”
After the victim left the house, officials said that as the victim was walking down the street, a grey Tahoe drove by him and stopped. Ray allegedly got out of the passengers seat and started firing shots at the victim with a pistol.
One of the shots reportedly hit the victim in the leg and Ray left the scene. Officials said they found the victim laying in the street and transported him to a local hospital.
“If you know where Ray is, please call us at 903-798-3116 and we’ll take it from there. If you’re looking for a financial incentive, you can instead call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers. They offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for felony crimes and it’s completely anonymous. If you’re wanting to quietly get an early start on your Christmas shopping fund this year, this is a great way to do it.”The Texarkana Texas Police Department