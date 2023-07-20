TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted out of Texarkana on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting another man in the leg.

On July 7, officials said that Blayr Ray had gotten into a fight at a house after refusing to pay a man for mowing his yard. Authorities said that the victim had “got the better of Ray during that fight, and it appears Ray wasn’t too happy about that.”

After the victim left the house, officials said that as the victim was walking down the street, a grey Tahoe drove by him and stopped. Ray allegedly got out of the passengers seat and started firing shots at the victim with a pistol.

One of the shots reportedly hit the victim in the leg and Ray left the scene. Officials said they found the victim laying in the street and transported him to a local hospital.