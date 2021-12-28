East Texas man arrested for aggravated kidnapping

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A Texarkana man has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping after he held a woman hostage and assaulted her for three days straight, said the Texarkana Police Department.

Police issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant for 38-year-old Jabori Robinson after his victim escaped her confinement.

The kidnapping initially occurred on Dec. 17 when the victim accepted a ride from Robinson after he offered to give her a ride home to her house in Ashdown, but instead took her to a house on Capp Street and refused to let her leave the premises, according to police. She finally managed to escape on Dec. 20 and immediately flagged down a driver on South Lake Drive, who then called 911.

The victim managed to identify the house that Robinson used to confine her, where she was repeatedly assaulted for the entire period she was there, said law enforcement. After an investigation of the house and the victim’s injuries, police determined that the evidence corroborated everything she told them.

Robinson was located and arrested at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.