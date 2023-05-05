TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted out of Titus County for the felony offense of invasive visual recording, a release stated on Friday.
Officials said they are searching for Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo, 50, on charges stemming from an alleged offense that took place in Titus County back in 2019.
According to the release, after Saucedo’s activities were discovered, officials were led to believe he fled to Mexico leaving behind his family, property and other ties to Titus County.
“It’s highly likely that Saucedo’s predatorial behavior continues wherever he is located. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with any information on where Ramiro Saucedo is currently living or working, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 with the information.”Titus County Sheriff’s Office