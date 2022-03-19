TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for a man after a shooting in a parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Summerhill Road around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a 43-year-old inside the store that continued into the parking lot and became physical, according to police.

Police said that at some point, Larry pulled out a gun and shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating and expect a warrant to be issued soon in this case. Larry already had felony warrants from a previous incident, according to police.

Anyone who knows Larry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.