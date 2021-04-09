East Texas man who was at front of mob to assault Capitol Police officers during riot granted bond until trial

Daniel Adams with blood trickling down his face after an alertcation with Capitol Police. On the right is a picture of Adams (left) and Cody Connell (right) on January 6. (Photos via The Justice Department.)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – An East Texas man who filmed himself at the front of a mob to assault Capitol Police officers during the January riot has been granted a motion to return to the Lone Star State on bond until his trial by a federal judge.

Daniel Page Adams, 43, has been held in custody since being arrested just days after the insurrection during the Electoral College proceedings that certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Adams is a resident of Goodrich, a small town of roughly 330 people in Polk County.

He was appealing a magistrate judge’s decision earlier this year that denied him to be released on bond before his trial, despite his co-defendant being released months ago.

Judge Paul Friedman, a district court judge for the District of Columbia, granted the motion after a nearly hour-long hearing. Friedman was nominated by President Clinton in 1994 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate the same year.

Adams was arrested along with his cousin Cody Connell, a Lousiana native, after traveling to the Capitol together. They have been indicted on eight felonies, including assaulting officers.

Daniel Adams with blood pouring down his face after fighting with Capitol Police Officers on January 6. (Photo via The Justice Department)

In a cell phone video, it shows him leading a crowd to charge Capitol Police officers that had protective shields, yelling “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” The officers ran up the stairs and repositioned themselves.

Adams leads the group to chase after them and then begins to fight with the officers along with the crowd. He was injured, but breached the building with blood pouring down his face. He then screams, “This is the Capitol building. This is my house! This is my house!”

The day after the riot, Connell wrote on social media that “It’s gonna come” to civil war to someone who responded to their videos and photos.

Connell also is accused of talking about purchasing long-rifle firearms, ammunition, and body armor to go back to Washington later. He also allegedly “bragged that the only way he would return to Louisiana was in a body bag,” according to multiple federal court documents. Despite this, he was released on bond back in February.

Adams’ defense team argues that this is hypocritical since Connell allegedly sought to return to the Capitol before then-President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

“…This court should not permit the grossly disproportionate treatment between [Adams] and Connell. Mr. Connell has never been held in pretrial detention, [Adams] has never been released. With regard to Mr. Connell’s statements such as he planned to return and do worse, or that civil war was in the foreseeable future, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that Defendant endorsed that statement — or that he even saw it.”

Friedman agreed in his ruling at the end of the hearing, saying “I don’t see the fairness of detaining Mr. Adams, but releasing Mr. Connell.”

As part of his conditional release, Adams cannot have contact with Connell or keep firearms in his home. He did legally possess multiple guns, but handed them over to federal investigators without objection.

Attorneys also argued that he would immediately return to his Polk County home, where he would stay with his wife and pose no threat to his community. His defense attorney Gary Proctor said that his wife would be on a flight Friday night to Washington to bring Adams home.

Proctor also attached more than 30 letters from friends and family to Friedman in support of his release.

In an 11-page filing arguing against Adams’ release, government lawyers slammed Adams’ actions in leading the riot to attack police while also filming it, saying “While he may not have held a weapon, he certainly harnessed on in the sheer number of rioters around him he incited to overcome the officers.

“To some officers that day, January 6 was a day of injury and death; to Adams, this was a moment to capture and remember.”

Prosecutors also wrote that Adams’ actions were “violent, criminal, and represented an escalated danger amid an already dangerous and unprecedented assault on a democratic institution.” He will be due back in court June 2 in Washington.

Adams is one of three East Texans charged in the riot at the Capitol. Alex Harkrider, a Carthage native, and Ryan Nichols, from Longview, are being held in Washington after storming the building.

Harkrider has petitioned for him to be released before his trial and a judge is giving U.S. prosecutors by close of business Friday to file a response.

Harkrider’s lawyers last week filed the motion to be released while also tearing into the FBI investigation, calling it “sloppy” and “full of misrepresentations and assumptions.”

A 20-page Department of Justice arrest warrant lists in great detail how the two planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and how they posted several times to social media bragging about the riot.

His Washington D.C. attorney, Kira West, wrote that Harkrider was simply listening to President Trump’s claims at a rally earlier in the day to protest the results.

In the motion, his lawyers claim that the Capitol had already been breached by the time Harkrider reached the building and that he “never damaged federal property, never threatened law enforcement…”

However, in the affidavit, there are screenshots of video from the FBI where they alleged that both Nichols and Harkrider were “pushing with the large crowd against the same entrance to the U.S. Capitol that was guarded by U.S. Capitol Police.

A separate photo from Snapchat that was included in the arrest warrant showed Harkrider inside the Capitol with a caption that read: “We’re in. 2 people killed already. We need all the patriots of this country to rally the f*** up and fight for our freedom or it’s gone forever. Give us liberty or give us death.”

His lawyers claim, without evidence, that the photo “could be easily doctored.” and that the detective “had no idea how the writing got on the photo.”