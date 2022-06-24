HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Waskom woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty by a jury of injury to a child by omission.

Danielle Faulkner, 32, was found guilty after a 12 minute jury deliberation of causing serious bodily harm by omission to her son, a first degree felony, according to the district attorney. Her boyfriend Larry Prudhomme, 33, pled guilty to murdering Faulkner’s son in March and was sentenced to 50 years.

Waskom EMS were called to a residence in 2019 in reference to a child having difficulties breathing. While treating the 5-year-old boy, EMS noticed the boy had bruises all over his body and notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to concerns of child abuse.

EMS, according to the district attorney, immediately recognized that the child was experiencing a condition known as posturing which is exhibited when a person has suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Faulkner and Prudhomme told investigators that the child fell of their porch, causing him to have a seizure and trouble breathing, according to officials.

Both were arrested and charged the next day with injury to a child causing serious bodily harm, and Prudhomme was later charged with murder after the child died from his injuries three days after EMS were called to the residence.

Investigators concluded that the injuries were caused by Prudhomme who was caring for the child with his younger brother while Faulkner was at work.

The jury heard testimony from expert witnesses who confirmed that the child had a healing brain injury about 10 to 14 days prior to EMS being called. Dr. Jessica Dwyer from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science also testified that in addition to the existing brain injury, the child had a healing rib fracture.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Faulkner testified that she did not notice any injuries to her child despite being shown multiple photographs of bruising all over the child’s body. When asked why she didn’t take her child to see a doctor, Faulkner said she couldn’t get a ride.