UPDATE: Man charged with aggravated assault in connection with newspaper carrier shooting in Marshall

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday — A 20-year-old Marshall man Friday afternoon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of a newspaper carrier in Marshall.

Jose Galvan was booked into the Harrison County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Jose Galvan

The investigation of the crime scene led officers to believe that the shooter had fired from a second story window in the 600 block of Oak St. Officers made contact with an individual at the residence, later identified as Jose Manual Galvan, the news release said.

Galvan was uncooperative with officers and was detained while the investigation was conducted. Preliminary gunshot residue swabs indicated that Galvan had recently fired a weapon.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mr. Galvan’s residence and during the search located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings, and a large quantity of illegal THC products.

—–

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A woman who was delivering newspapers early Friday morning near the campus of East Texas Baptist University was shot.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street, a neighborhood just off-campus.

Several neighbors called 911 and a police officer in the area heard the gunshots. The victim, who was not identified, was seen screaming for help and also called 911.

She told officers that she did not know who shot her or why. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a Longview hospital for surgery.

A “person of interest has been identified and detained,” according to the statement. It did not indicate how or when the person was detained.

There was no indication from investigators that there was any danger to the college campus.

Marshall police said more information would be released as it became available.