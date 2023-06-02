CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating individuals who broke into a John Deere dealership and allegedly stole six chainsaws.

On May 31, Crockett police responded to a burglary that took place at the local United Ag Equipment store that happened prior to opening. Upon arrival, officers discovered the side glass door had been shattered and six commercial Stihl chainsaws had been stolen.

Officials said they obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed two male individuals driving a “newer model Mercedes SUV parked behind Aarons and walked next door and burglarized the tractor dealership.” The release stated that the footage also showed what looked like a female passenger in the vehicle as well.

Photo Courtesy of the Crockett Police Department.

“If anyone recognizes the vehicle or can identify any of the involved parties, they are urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS,” the Crockett Police Department said.