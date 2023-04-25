POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying individual in ongoing burglary investigation.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, officials said cameras caught a man trespassing on private property on FM 2665 east of Goodrich where a burglary was recently reported.

Photo Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office