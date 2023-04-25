POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying individual in ongoing burglary investigation.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, officials said cameras caught a man trespassing on private property on FM 2665 east of Goodrich where a burglary was recently reported.
“If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.”The Polk County Sheriff’s Office