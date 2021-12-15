East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in room at 103 degrees

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children.

25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They also have two other children, a four-year-old and a two-year-old. Henderson Sheriff Botie Hillhouse called it a “horrible case and scene.”

Investigators said there was human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor. The parents locked the bedroom to the children’s room to prevent them from escaping. The temperature was 103 degrees when the deputies arrived. One of the baby cribs was rigged as a “cage.”

The mother told police that she woke up to play video games and when she went to check on the children, she found the toddler dead.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Tony Duncan ordered an autopsy at the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, which should be completed on Wednesday.

Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for both Daniel and Erin Dennis with their bonds each set at $1 million. While for now they are only charged with abandoning/endangering a child, Hillhouse said he fully expects to file more charges once the autopsy is concluded.