TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police.

While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.”

Detectives eventually determined the murder at the Chili’s parking lot was a part of a larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 cartel gang members, according to police.

Officials said they believe the group to also be involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old victim who sat in a vehicle outside a business in 2021, and was shot minutes after another man was tied up inside his home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.

“I’m very proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives. These were not easy cases by any standard,” Police Chief Kevin Schutte said. “They had to pull out just about every tool in their investigative toolbox to finally be able to get to the bottom of what happened and discover the truth. We expect more arrests to be made soon.”

The investigation, which has involved a number of area law enforcement agencies, the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI is still ongoing.

Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for murder are:

Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).

Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cedric Alexander, 21, Wall, MS – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).

Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, TX– being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, TN – being held in MCSO for Capital Murder in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana, AR. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.

Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery:

Courtney Hope

Van Grissom

Cedric Alexander

Calvin Gardner

Cornell Brown

Vonquildric Abraham, 29, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($200,331 bond).

Derial Greenwood, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($80,000 bond).

Courtney Williams, 32, Memphis, TN – in custody in Mississippi and awaiting extradition to Texas.

Detectives have obtained search warrants for Markeis Richardson, 35 of Texarkana for engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Officials ask that if anyone knows where he can be located, to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.