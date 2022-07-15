CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Police in Crockett are searching for a burglary suspect after arresting another suspect Thursday night.

Robert Weiser, 35 of Spring, has open warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building after a 2007 white GMC Sierra was stolen from Lowery’s Automotive.

Investigators said the truck was stolen almost a month ago, and driven to Holbrook Electric Company later that night where about $38,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen.

Days after the burglary, Crokett police said investigators received information from the Huntsville police about a similar case their department was investigating.

The stolen GMC was found on June 4 unoccupied in the Spring area of Harris County by police there, and transported it back to Crockett to be processed for evidence.

Police said evidence from the truck led them to a residence, and investigators “obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered some of the property stolen from Holbrook Electric as well as a trailer, Polaris Ranger and golf cart stolen from Husky Trailer and Parks and Jack Rabbit Offroad in Huntsville.”

With the information and evidence obtained throughout the investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for both suspects.

Adam Weiser, 31 of Spring, was arrested on Thursday with the assistance of Texas DPS Special Agents and Texas Rangers. Robert, however, was unable to be located and police ask that information be sent to Crockett Police at 903-544-2862.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible for this case.