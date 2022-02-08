TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old man who is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her.

In January, 34-year-old Reginald Easter allegedly of broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulted her twice in the same night.

In both of those times, the victim woke up to find Easter in her bedroom in the middle of the night, according to police.

Easter had climbed through a window with a hammer and confronted her with it about talking to another guy, police said. He allegedly snatched her phone out of her hands to keep her from calling 911 and hit her in the face, according to police.

Police weren’t able to find him after she was finally able to call 911 when he left. A couple of hours later, Easter came back to her house and did the same thing, according to police.

Detective Cliff Harris got felony warrants for burglary of a habitation and stalking that same day for Easter.

On Monday afternoon, the victim came home again to find Easter inside her home, according to police. He allegedly attacked her and hit her several times with his fists and the leg of a table that was broken when he shoved her into it, said authorities.

Easter then made her go outside with him and again accused her of talking to another man and told her that he was going to kill her, police said.

Someone had been driving by them as they walked down the street and asked if she was ok. She jumped in the car with the stranger and left Easter standing in the middle of the road. LifeNet took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they expect more charges to be filed against Easter for the incident in the next few days.

Easter is around the Texarkana area but police have not been able to find him yet.

“We really need to get him arrested now. We’re concerned that the violence level seems to be increasing and fear what he might try to do the next time,” Texarkana Texas Police said.

If anyone knows where Easter is located they should call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.