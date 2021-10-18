East Texas police searching for suspect after series of armed robberies

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK)- The Texarkana Police Department is looking for person who has committed a series of armed robberies in the past week and a half.

Officers said there were three late-night incidents at convenience stores over the last week and a half. They believe these were carried out by the same man.

The suspect has become more violent after every robbery, and he had a gun with him.

The suspect is described as a black man who is 5’9” and has a stocky build.

He wore a hoodie and a mask during the three robberies.

“Anyone around a convenience store should be extra vigilant right now,” said police.

If residents notice anything suspicious they should call 911.

Officers said they would prefer to get a call and for this to be a false alarm, rather than someone get seriously injured or killed.

If you happen to have some idea who might be responsible for all these robberies, authorities said they would appreciate a call on that too. You can call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.