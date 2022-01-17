East Texas police searching for suspect who shot man, rammed girlfriend’s car in jealous rage

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are on the hunt for a suspect who they say terrorized his girlfriend and another man in an apparent fit of jealous rage Friday evening.

In a Facebook post, the department says that 31-year-old Princeston Crawford “became upset that his girlfriend was giving rides home to co-workers.”

His anger allegedly increased when he realized “the victim was one of those she was giving a ride home to.”

Crawford allegedly found her car while driving and rammed into it. He proceeded to chase her for several minutes before losing them.

Investigators say that Crawford knew where the other male lived and blocked that street so they could not pass. When they arrived, Crawford allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at their car.

The girlfriend bailed out of the car, but the other man jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to get away. Crawford then fired several shots into the car, hitting the victim once in the arm, according to police.

The victim ran home afterward and a relative took him to a local urgent care for treatment. Crawford fled the scene after the shooting, but left the gun behind and is still being sought by Texarkana police.

Crawford has multiple past convictions for minor drug possession as well as illegally carrying a weapon and evading arrest.

Anyone with knowledge of Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.