East Texas radiology technologist has license suspended after drug arrests

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology on Thursday temporarily suspended without notice the Texas medical radiologic technologist certificate of Taylor Belcher, a Pittsburg woman arrested in May on drug charges.

The panel determined her practice of medical radiologic technology poses a threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

Belcher, 27, has been arrested and charged with felony drug possession multiple times including the most recent on or about May 27 in Arp.

A temporary suspension hearing will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Belcher, unless the hearing is waived by Belcher.

The suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

Belcher was one of two people who led law officers in the Arp area on a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph are in Smith County jail after they crashed into a tree and were arrested.

Belcher and David Gene Vanausdal, 30, were charged with evading arrest, drug possession and other crimes.

Arp police were told that a man and woman, later identified as Vanausdal and Belcher, had stolen something from a business. When an officer pulled them over, they sped away as the officer approached the car, said information from Arp PD.

“Arp Police Department engaged in a pursuit with the suspects reaching speeds over 100 mph,” the information said.

When the car they were in crashed into a tree, Vanausdal jumped out and ran before being taken into custody.

Vanausdal had two felony warrants for his arrest on charges of possession of controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He also was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, fraud use/possession identifying information, failing to identify as a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond totals $587,750.

There also was a felony arrest warrant for Belcher for possession of a controlled substance. She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest and fraud. Her bonds total $69,000.